A woman, identified as Chioma, infamous for tittle-tattling, has been thoroughly dealt with by a Barrister’s wife, Chikwado, for allegedly almost wrecking her home in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that Chikwado recently discovered that Chioma had been feeding her husband with tales of infidelity. The opportunity to deal with the gossip, however, presented itself on Sunday after she openly called Chikwado an idiot while walking down Showlight street.

The lady quickly bought a cane and flogged the gossip mercilessly. As if that wasn’t enough, after dropping her kids at school on Monday, the Barrister’s wife returned again to deal with Chioma.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

