Gov. Akeredolu of OndoState on Tuesday renewed his earlier calls for the legalisation of the farming of marijuana, which he said has a lot of economic and health values to the society.

He made the demand when he visited President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him: “It’s not because I take it; I take CBD, that’s the oil, for medical purposes. .

I am convinced about the use to which we can put marijuana. I know of the fact because we had to bring in experts, who have gone round and believe that the strain of marijuana that we grow in Ogbese in Ondo State is the best in the world. .

So, if you have that then a government must find a way to put it into good use. Our own is that the pathway to growing marijuana for medical reasons, not for anybody to smoke.”

