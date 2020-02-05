Motunrayo Rafiu, a recent graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State who left her home in Ogun State on Tuesday morning has been kidnapped on her way to resume at the Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School.

She was kidnapped along Kabba road in Kogi State.

She was earlier declared missing by her colleagues and friends, who posted her pictures on social media, but the news of her abduction was later confirmed by her mother, Kudirat Rafiu who said the abductors made a demand of N5 million. However, she did not disclose whether or not there are plans to pay the ransom.

“I was calling her line all through yesterday. At a point, she even complained that I was calling her too much. It was not up till 15 minutes after she told me that the bus arrived Kabba that she refused picking calls.

“I was worried and another relative helped in trying her phone number. Later yesterday, someone who introduced himself as a soldier informed us that Motunrayo alongside others were victims of kidnapping and that their luggage are still in the bus.

“This morning, she (Motunrayo) was the one who called with an unknown number that she was kidnapped and the kidnappers are demanding five million naira,” the mother told our correspondent.

Mrs Rafiu said the family reported the case to officers at a police station in Ogun state but was informed that the incident happened outside their jurisdiction.

When our correspondent reached out to the police spokesperson in Kogi, Williams Aya, he said he was not aware of the incident.

