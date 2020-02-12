In order to defeat Insurgency and other security challenges in Nigeria, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has appealed to the United States government to intervene.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal for intervention on Tuesday while hosting the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard in Abuja, He also commended the US Government for its decision to repatriate over $300m Abacha loot.

He said, “What is America doing to assist Nigeria defeat insurgency? Is the outcome of the Layee Act affecting the way international organizations operate? What is the status of the Tucano jets we paid for?

“The house and indeed Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity in many parts of the country and many citizens of Nigeria are looking up to the United States of America for assistance to tackle this challenge.”

In return, the Ambassador said the US government is committed to helping Nigeria tackle insecurity and she also promised to facilitate the timely delivery of the Tucano jets.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

