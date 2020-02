Yesterday, Hoodlums reportedly attacked and killed a cab driver on Eko bridge at the Lagos Island Area of Lagos State.

The deceased, known as Comrade Ehis, had a flat tyre on the bridge. While he was fixing his tyre, the hoodlums attacked him and made away with his valuables.

The report was shared in a tweet by @MOTPA_NG

