In an interview with Massawe Japanni of Radio Jambo on Monday, February 24, 2020, Kenyan actor, Dan Sonko has revealed that he is now dating his late wife’s best friend, actress Winfred Bwire.

After giving birth to their second child in 2017, his wife passed away.

Dan revealed that he was the one who made a move on Winfred and it took time for her to accept his request.

The father of two also added that they have been together for five months now. On her part, Bwire said that they were friends before he met his wife, Dru.

“ I knew Dan through the acting industry and his wife, Dru was my best friend. He didn’t move on fast after losing her.”

“I don’t think I have betrayed her because when she was still alive, I never had any romantic relationship with her husband.”

“I also never thought he would be my lover at any point because he had a family at that time.” she added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

