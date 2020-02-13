Less than 24 hours to the commencement of the St. Valentines Day celebration, some women in Jos say they will prefer marriage proposals than gifts.

Similarly, the married ones among them say they would prefer their husbands spending more time with them than showering them with cards and flowers.

Valentine’s Day means different things to different people. For some, the day is celebrated with cards, thoughtful gifts of flowers or jewelry, and romantic Valentine’s Day dinner plans.

Others simply mark it by spending time with their loved ones and reading romantic Valentine’s Day quotes; or posting a Valentine’s Day caption on a cute couples social media photo.

And to many more, it is just another day on the calendar, one that means very little, or nothing at all.

Miss Alheri Danjuma said: “I don’t want any gift for valentine; I would prefer if my boyfriend will propose to me, we have celebrated four Valentines Day together, I want this one to be special.

“He bought me gifts me last year and we had a drink later. I was expecting a proposal but I didn’t get it; I want a proposal this year,” Danjuma said.

A lady who wants to be simply identified as Mercy also said she preferred a proposal than gifts, stating that a proposal would make the day more romantic for her.

“A proposal will be better than gifts, most times the gifts are just a cake and card, it is getting boring.

“I am tired of eating cakes; I want to get married, a proposal on Valentines Day will make it very romantic and special for me,” Mercy said.

Another one who preferred to be identified as Sarah, said she would welcome both gifts and a proposal, adding that every woman loved gifts, especially on a day like Valentine.

“If my boyfriend would buy me gifts and still propose to me, I will be happy, which woman doesn’t like gifts. I think I want both, if possible.

Sarah, however, advised men to take advantage of the romantic day and make it special by proposing to their loved ones.

Some married women who spoke on condition of anonymity also stated that they would prefer their husbands spending time with them at home on the Valentine Day than receiving gifts.

One of them said: “I will prefer that my husband spends time with me and the kids this Valentine and beyond, that will be special because he is hardly at home.

“To me, Spending quality time with family is more important than gifts,” she said.

