A mother of two, Ariyike Adeyemi, told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that she made a terrible mistake marrying her husband, Adekunle.

In her petition, Ariyike said:”Adekunle beats me. I made a terrible mistake by marrying him 12 years ago.

”I have tolerated him and done my duties to make him happy. I have stopped living with him because of the constant beating,

”I pray the court to grant me custody of our first child who is a girl,” Ariyike said.

In his counter argument, the respondent consented to the suit and tendered many exhibits to substantiate his claims that his wife committed adultery.

“For many years, I have coped with the bitter pain of living with a cheat like Ariyike as a wife and mother of my two children.

“She doesn’t return home until very late in the night therefore, leaving the children and me hungry all the time.

“The children don’t even know her as their mother because they don’t see her in terms of motherly care.

“I have here many love messages or chats she had with her concubines even under my roof.

“It is even more irritating that Ariyike was praying that her relationship with her secret lover will last forever,” Adekunle tendered chats Ariyike had with alleged concubine.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, requested the parties to produce the children in court and adjourned the case until March 9 for judgment.

