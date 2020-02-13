Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has recounted how insatiable thirst for money and fame led him into occultism.

The retired footballer turned pastor made the confessions on Ifeanyi Udeze’s diary via Brila FM, on Tuesday morning.

According to him: “It was so bad for me that I even went into demonic worship; I was involved in occultism and people didn’t know.

I did all that because I wanted money and fame which were not coming. My case was so bad that I used to have meetings with snakes. Mine was top class; it was crazy.

What actually took me to the next level in occultism was dependent on the number of women I slept with because my covenant was to initiate women.

I didn’t sleep with them for love or any relationship; my mission was just to initiate them and move on. Automatically, every women I slept with was initiated – no argument.

I was basically looking out for and sleeping with virgins because it was a blood covenant. You know, blood is spilled when you disvirgin a girl. It was crazy,” he added.

The cleric said he is unable to connect memories with some of he ladies he had initiated in the past.

“I can’t really remember a number of them, but I know one who is now married, she lives in London with her husband – what I do now is pray for them, believing they would also encounter God,” he added.

