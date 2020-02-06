On Wednesday, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji said the people of the ancient city are demanding the banishment of his High Chiefs who were elevated to Oba by the administration of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The monarch said this in his reply to the High Chiefs, entitled, “Re: Our Grievances” and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, yesterday.

He said by putting a letter meant for Olubadan in the public domain before it eventually got to him was an indication of lack of royal etiquette on the part of the high chiefs.

The statement read, “When we said the other time that our battle is over, some of you who were so obsessed with unlawful use of Obaship title and illegal wearing of crowns and coronets could not read between the lines.

By the stroke of pen, somebody created a crisis situation in our chieftaincy system, by the same token, somebody created sanity and normalcy has returned.

“As the Olubadan of Ibadanland, I do not carry out the statutory duties of high chiefs nor obstruct anybody from performing his duties, but when we send out invitations for meetings, it is you who choose which ones to attend or not.

As nature does not abhor vacuum, life continues. But it is the same invitation that we extend to you that we also extend to other high chiefs such as Osi Olubadan, Ekerin Olubadan, Ekerin Balogun, Ekarun Balogun and Iyalode who did not sign your letter of grievances. Thankfully, more and more people are beginning to repent.”

“Our style of administration in the palace, which you complained about is not in any way different from the style elsewhere. If you are invited to a council meeting at 11.00 a.m. and you arrive at 1.30 p.m. when the Olubadan is already seated without prior notice of your late coming, this is indiscipline and is punishable. It does not matter whether the offence is committed by one, two or more high chiefs.

It becomes suspect when three or four of you are coming at the same time to the council meeting. In the same vein, it is beyond the duty of high chiefs to set agenda for meetings, especially when there is demonstrable evidence that separate meetings have been held at Mapo before coming to Popoyemoja.

So, there is nothing unprecedented in your experience with me as your leader. It is your own actions that are unprecedented. Nowhere in Ibadan history have High Chiefs ever been politically influenced to be agitating to become Oba without domain. No Oba in Yorubaland has no domain.

“As a matter of fact, we have created more enabling environment for you to function as High Chiefs, if you would be true. So, I won’t know about the public opprobrium to palace actions, which you talked about in your letter.

“Contrary to your opinion in the letter that the controversy generated by the review of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration was needless, this is not true. You and I who were members of the old Olubadan-in-Council would recall that gravity of the reservation of Ibadan people to former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala’s review and subsequent promotion of six Chiefs in Ibadan less city to crown-wearing status. Governor Akala backed down as a concession to public outcry.

But, my son, former Governor Ajimobi who did not consult us nor rely on our recommendation before crowning over 40 has suddenly become needless, apparently because you have benefitted from it since the ill-fated chieftaincy review, you have placed me in a most uncomfortable situation of having to plead with our people at social functions, especially where the police presence is not heavy to let you stay with me because as far as they are concerned, you are a pariah”’.

