On Saturday, 16th February, a young man was reported to have jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge after alighting from an Uber.

The identity of the man has been confirmed.

Mr Toju Davies Daibo, reportedly jumped into the lagoon from the bridge inward Adeniji Adele, complaining of stomach issues.

His mother told Channels Television in an exclusive interview that it has been five days since the story broke, and she is appealing to the government to find her son alive or dead.

According to her, Toju has no history of depression or drug use; he had just finished studying quantity survey from the University of Lagos State and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.

His family is calling for any information from security agencies so they can have some closure on the incident.

