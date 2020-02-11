Adegboye Olatunji, Students Union Government [SUG] president has been indefinitely suspended by the management of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, over cult-related offenses.

He had been arrested on Monday alongside one Olarewaju Taiwo, in the full regalia of the black axe cult during initiation of new members of the group.

The duo were arrested following information received by the police from members of the public that some group of people, suspected to be cultists, were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members.

In reaction to this arrest, the school authorities on Monday announced the suspension of the SUG President.

Sola Abiola, the deputy registra, public relations of the institution, disclosed this in a statement for alleged involvement in cultism.

She added that this is consequent upon the foiling of a meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community, by the security architecture and network of the Polytechnic, the local vigilante group in conjunction with Nigerian Police Force and the Directorate of State Security.

“The suspension of Mr Adegboye is in line with the Act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the Students Handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise” she added.

