Barely 24 hours after David Lyon was sacked, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri, as the winner of the Bayelsa election.

This was disclosed in an announcement made by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu on Friday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja said the certificate of return will be issued immediately to the winner.

Yakubu while briefing journalists at the INEC Headquarters confirmed receiving the true certified judgement of the court.

According to him, the commission met on Friday morning to review the results of the election, without the votes of the APC which have been voided by the court.

The total votes cast after excluding those of the APC now stand at 146,999. PDP polled 143,172 and scored 25 percent as required by the law.

As at the time of this report, Senator Diri is in the conference room to receive his certificate of return.

His accompanied by dozens of his supporters, including some leaders of the PDP.

