Sheikh Aliyu Suleiman, Chief Imam of Brighter Jumma’ah Mosque, Minna, has called for continuous prayers for the country to overcome its current security challenges.

Sheikh Suleiman made the call during his Friday sermons at the Mosque in Minna.

He said seeking divine intervention would help to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities being perpetrated in some parts of the country.

He said the life of every citizen was precious, and that it was worth protecting.

The Cleric also called for an end to bloodshed in the country, stressing that whether that of a Christian or a Muslim, “every life is precious to God”.

He called on security agencies in the country to flush out criminals and enemies of the country.

“We must live in peace with one another irrespective of socio-cultural and religious backgrounds, if the country is to develop,” he said.

Suleiman also called on the Federal Government to put an end to the “senseless killings, in the name of kidnapping and banditry going on in some parts of the country”.

He expressed concerns over the continued killing of innocent people by bandits in Rafi, Shiroro, Munya and Mashegu local government areas.

