With the growing insecurity in the country and following the killing of the CAN Chairman, Christians in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State, on Sunday, staged a peaceful protest against security breaches and incessant killings in the country.

The Christians, in their large numbers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Holiness Cathedral, Ondo Province Five, sang solidarity songs.

They also carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “We say No to terrorism”, “Stop the killings of Christians”, “Every soul matters to God”, “Share no more blood, it cries to God”, “God hurts when His creatures hurt”, and “All souls are precious to God”.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the security breaches, describing him as the president of all Nigerians.

Pastor Johnson Umoren, the Provincial Pastor, RCCG, Province Five, stated that the protest was aimed at passing a message to the leadership of the country that Christians could no longer bear the incessant killings.

He said that the country belonged to everybody residing in it, adding that Nigerians should learn to live in peace.

One of the protesters, who represented the women, Mrs Flora Amehim, also said that the killings and raping of women is unacceptable and must stop.

Mr Dayo Oyekan, a youth leader, also said that the youths were tired of being wiped out by the terrorists through incessant killings.

“We are being pushed to the wall gradually with all these killings; we want the killings to stop so that the government does not invoke the wrath of the youth,” he said.

