An Iranian vice president has been infected with coronavirus, the country’s state-owned newspaper has reported.

Mosoumeh Ebtekar is the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs.

Ms Ebtekar was the first female member of the cabinet in Iran when she was nominated to head the Department for Environment in 1997.

She is better known as the English-language spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers who seized the US Embassy in Tehran and sparked the 444-day diplomatic crisis.

The minister is reported to have attended a cabinet meeting yesterday during which she sat close to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, according to reports by the BBC’s Persian correspondent.

