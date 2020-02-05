Britons quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have said the situation “changed dramatically overnight” and they’ve been told they cannot leave their cabins for any reason.

Around 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess are being kept at the port city of Yokohama, about 25 miles from Tokyo.

They are facing two week of quarantine after an 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus after sailing on the ship last month.

It led to the screening of all remaining passengers and crew, with a further 10 cases confirmed.

Passengers said they were being told to stay in their cabins and that food was being delivered to them.

On Wednesday, a passenger was transferred from the ship under a blue sheet and handed to ambulance crews in protective suits.

David and Sally Abel, of Woodford Halse in Oxfordshire, are on the cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mr Abel, 74, told Sky News his main concern is his diabetes, as he needs more insulin which he would need to get from the ship’s medic.

But he added: “It’s going to be an ordeal, but it’ll be manageable. We are staying positive – to grumble about the situation wouldn’t be the right thing to do at all.

“We are very lucky not to be in one of the inside cabins. Here, we have a balcony, we can have the door open, we’ve got the warmth of the sunshine and we’ve got fresh air.”

Mr Abel said the situation had “changed dramatically overnight”, adding that an intercom announcement at 6.30am had told passengers they could not leave their cabins for any reason.

He added: “We’ve got friends on board who are really struggling though, because they’re smokers.

“The captain announced everyone was banned from smoking in cabins and on balconies, and our friends are tearing their hair out!”

He said most of the passengers are Japanese but, along with a few other Britons, there are also Americans, Canadians and other nationalities.

