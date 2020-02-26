The police on Wednesday arraigned a job seeker, Gomwir Chober, in a Grade I Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N1.5 million.

The police charge Chober, who resides in Tundun Wada, Plateau, with two counts of breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the defendant allegedly obtained N1.5 million from the complainant, Mr Kingsely Ifeanyi, in December 2018 to establish a tomato processing business for him.

She said that the defendant absconded with the money.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 322 and 312 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must deposit N400,000 with the court’s registrar.

He adjourned the case until March 16 for hearing.

