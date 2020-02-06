Armed robbers on Thursday invaded an old generation bank in Ile-Oluji, leaving four persons feared dead in the process.

The identities of those that were killed by the robbers cannot be confirmed as at the time of filing in this report.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the robbers gained entry into the bank through the aid of dynamites.

The incident took place around 4:00pm.

Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph is yet to confirm the number of casualties.

He said policemen have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

t was also gathered local hunters are on the trial of the robbers

It was also learnt that two policemen were killed in the bank attack

