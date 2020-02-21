The Kano State Fire Service said on Friday that it received 38 distress calls from different parts of the state within the last two weeks.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the service received 28 fire calls, six rescue calls and four false alarm.

“The calls emanated from victims and witnesses of collapsed buildings, road crashes and fire disasters,’’ he said.

Mohammed advised residents of the state to be cautious when using electrical appliances and cautioned them to avoid storing petrol and other inflammable substances in shops and homes.

