In order to fully consolidate the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education in Kano State, Gov. Ganduje has announced a ban on street begging by Almajiris in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, said the effort was meant to integrate the Almajiri system into the policy and address the lingering problem of street begging.

The governor warned that henceforth, Almajiri teachers must accept the new approach put in place by the state government.

“If almijiri teachers thinks they cannot accept the new policy, they have to leave the state.”

“When Almajiris are caught begging, it is not only that beggar is caught, but his parents or guardians. Such parents or guardians would be taken to court to face the wrath of the law,” he added.”

