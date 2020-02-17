A kidnap kingpin, Maduabuchi Amamba, has revealed how he punished one of his gang members, Ifeanyi Sylvanus, for raping one of their female victims.

Amamba, also known as Commander, said he deducted N40, 000 from Sylvanus’ ransom share as a punishment for his behaviour.

Five cars and 10 mobile phones belonging to their victims as well as an Ak-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, five locally-made pistols and cartridges, were reportedly recovered from them.

Amamba, 30, said that he participated in several kidnappings including the abduction of a reverend father whom they freed after collecting N400,000 ransom.

He said, “We kidnapped a woman in a Jeep. We took her to Ojaba’s house. The person that brought the job for us said the woman could afford N20m ransom but her husband eventually paid N2m.

I was not aware Ifeanyi (Sylvanus) raped the woman. After the ransom was paid, I got information about what he did and I asked him. He confessed that he had sex with the woman four times. .

I deducted N40,000 from his share as a punishment and gave him N120,000.

“We then sold the woman’s vehicle to one Sunny who resides in Imo State for N400,000.

In January 2020, we kidnapped a lawyer on Obingwa Road. He spent three days in our camp. The man paid N200,000 ransom and I got N34,000 as my share. My friends also sold the lawyer’s car.”

