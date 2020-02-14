The wife of the traditional ruler of Ihitoha Uratta community, Owerri North area council of Imo State, Ugoeze Comfort Okoro has died in the custody of her kidnappers.

The corpse of the 76-year old queen was found on Sunday along a village road in Akabor community, Oguta LGA, Imo State.

Her death came after the payment of a ransom requested by her kidnappers.

She was kidnapped at her residence on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the presence of her family and other domestic staff.

The Monarch’s younger brother, Prince Paul Okoro confirmed the sad incident, saying her death came after a ransom was paid.

“On Sunday January 26, 2020, a group of boys stormed the palace here and gathered the guards and all around at point and met the Eze and wife upstairs around 8.30 pm.

They collected everybody’s phones including that of the Eze. They took Ugoeze away. It was after they left that one of the servants came to me to call the president general of the community that the unthinkable has happened,” he narrated.

“We waited for a call from them. But none came until three days later when they called his daughter, who is the wife of the member, representing Owerri Federal Constituency, Ikenna Elezianya, demanding a ransome. Her corpse was recovered at Akabor Oguta LGA where it was dumped” he added.

The police have reportedly arrested some suspects linked to the situation.

