Reports have emerged that Hollywood legend and Spartacus actor , Kirk Douglas has given his entire fortune of $61 million to charity, following his death on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 103.

He was laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 7 at Westwood Memorial in Los Angeles.

He willed his entire fortune to charity leaving his son, Micheal Douglas with nothing. It is also reported that his son who is also an actor has a net worth of about $300 million.

From the fortune, $50 million will be distributed through the Douglas foundation. The Douglas Foundation founded by Kirk and his wife, Anne helps individuals who cannot help themselves.

Other beneficiaries are St. Lawrence University, where underprivileged students will be offered scholarship; Westwood’s Sinai Temple, home for the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center; Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre, a dilapidated movie theater restored as a live performance venue, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Kirk leaves behind his wife Anne, 100, children Michael Douglas, 75, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.

