One Mr. Daniel was reportedly stabbed to death around 2:26 a.m on Thursday, February 13, 2020, by his wife in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Giving an account of what likely led to the tragic incident, a neighbor, identified as Iykechukwu Ikechukwu, said:

“My neighbor was stabbed by his wife, Rest in peace, best man.”

“We do crack jokes everyday when we come back from work. I will see you no more. Nobody should say anything about best man cheating.”

“He was not the cheating type. Yesterday he was preaching to his wife to repent but rather than repenting she killed him in the middle of the night.”

