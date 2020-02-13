Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has commented on the death of veteran musician, Sir Victor Olaiya, describing it as a great loss to the Nigerian creative i ndustry.

He issued a statement on Thursday in Abuja saying that even though Sir Olaiya died at a ripe age, his death still remains a shock.

”Sir Victor Olaiya’s was not just a musician but a great patriot, hence it was not a surprise that he played officially when the country became independent in 1960 and when it became a republic in 1963.”

”The doyen of highlife music charted a path for many generations of Nigerian musicians, and this great role was not lost on him when he did a ‘collabo’ titled ‘Baby Jowo’ with 2Face Idibia that was received with much acclaim.

“It was a symbolic handover of the torch of excellence to the new generation of Nigerian musicians,” Mohammed said.

The Minister condoled with the family, friends and associates of the late legend, and prayed to God to rest his soul and to comfort the family he left behind.