Police in Amsterdam disclosed that as a wave of continuous attacks, another letter bomb explosion occurred on Thursday in a bank.

According to the police: “The letter containing explosives blew up in a bank in the south-eastern part of the city. No one was hurt.’’

Another explosive-loaded letter, which was defused before it blew up, was also identified in Utrecht.

Furthermore, two similar incidents occurred in the mail room of a company in the capital on Wednesday, with another at Kerkrade.

The police believe the same person sent both letters.

“The anonymous sender had asked for an unknown amount of bitcoins in extortion letters.

“No sum was named, as the investigations are ongoing,’’ the police said

This is coming after seven other Dutch companies in three cities received extortion letters and letters loaded with explosives in January.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

