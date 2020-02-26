Hassan Bala, a 32-year-old mother-of-two, has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command following a failed attempt to kidnap one Umar Sarkin Turaku.

Investigations have it that the victim (Turaku) had received threats from the suspect through phone compelling him to pay a ransom of N5million or risk being kidnapped.

The suspect revealed that it was her new lover who introduced her to kidnapping, adding that her people are not aware she is into the business.

“After separating from my husband, I got a man friend who introduced me to this business and that was how I started ruining my life because of money. I am a disgrace to womanhood.” She said.

Since I left my husband, my life has changed for the worse; everything I do is littered with trouble. Life is not fair to me in all standards, it is unfortunate.

I regret my action; my family, children and friends will definitely desert me, but I pray they find a small place in their hearts to forgive me.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

