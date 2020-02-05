The Majority leader of the Kano State house of assembly Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, has been impeached.

Abdul-Madari was impeached on Wednesday February 5, after 23 out of the 28 APC members in the house of assembly voted in support of a motion of urgent public importance which was presented by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Bunkure Constituency Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya