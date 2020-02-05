On Wednesday in Ogun State, the police arraigned a 31-year-old man, Saka Habeeb, who allegedly conspired with others and stole an armoured cable worth N525,000.

Habeeb, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, conspiracy and burglary, before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Titi Olatoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 26 at 2.30a.m. at Derivative Industries Ltd. Ota.

Olatoye said that Habeeb and his accomplices, still at large, conspired and broke into the company’s premises to steal the cable worth N525,000.

“The accused was caught by the security guards of the company, and handed over to the police, before whom he made a confessional statement,” the prosecutor said.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 390(9) 509 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sam Obaleye, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Obaleye ordered that the sureties should possess landed property and provide identification.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for trial.

