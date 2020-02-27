A 33-year-old man, Sunday Imeh, who allegedly beat up his wife on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos.

The Police charged Imeh with assault, threat to life and not providing for his family, but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2019 at 11.30 p.m till 3.30 a.m, at their residence on No 12, Agbalaya Street, Oshodi, Lagos.

He said that the defendant beat up his wife during an argument and injured her on the face.

The prosecution alleged that Imeh threatened to kill his wife, Wemimo Awodogan after she refused his directive to leave his house.

He said the defendant also failed to provide for the welfare of his two children, John and Jaren, who are five and three years old respectively.

Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 56(1)(a), 172 and 247 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She also ordered that the surety must be a blood relative with an evidence of tax payment and a verifiable address.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

