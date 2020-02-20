A 44-year-old man, Chinedu Umeh, who allegedly assaulted a woman by pouring water on her, on Thursday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant was arraigned on a charge of assault, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Doney Raphel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8, at Ogunsoya Street, Orile-Iganmu.

He alleged that Umeh poured water on the complainant, Aina Abraham, over an undisclosed rift.

The alleged offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T.J. Agbona, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 5 for mention.

