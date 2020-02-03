A man, identified as Nathaniel Samuel, has been arrested after he was caught with an explosive device at Living Faith Church this morning in Kaduna State

According to reports, the suspect had driven a car down to the church and was approached by the church’s security officials who questioned what he had in his car.

However, they noticed that he was apprehensive and was in a rush to enter the church premises, so they stopped and searched him only to discovered the already set explosive device on him.

An alarm was raised and Nathaniel was made to dismantle the device. He refused to reveal who sent him and was eventually whisked away by the police.

