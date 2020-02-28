A Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Friday sentenced an applicant, George Joseph, to 6 months imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle, worth N70, 000.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found Joseph guilty of criminal trespass and theft, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N25, 000.

Mohammed held that the convict failed to give the court a reasonable explanation why he committed the crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police Station by Yamawo Yonana, on Jan. 31.

According to Arowolo, the convict, sometime in December 2019, broke into the house of the complainant in Sabon-Gari area of Bwari and stole a Jincheng motorcycle.

The motorcycle, the prosecution added, was valued at the sum of N70,000 but the convict sold it to one Babani

Mohammed of Tudun-wada area of the town, at the sum of N9000.

Arowolo also said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 288 and 286 of the Penal Code Law.

