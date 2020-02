The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man who sat his five-year-old son in a heated pan for stealing fish.

The Police were alerted by neighbours in Oke Soppen area of Ijebu Igbo who reported that Idowu Sikiru was about to kill his son, Segun.

Police spokesman in the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Sikiru also used the hot pan to burn the boy’s fingers and mouth. The boy has been hospitalized.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter