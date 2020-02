A middle aged wheelbarrow pusher has died after being electrocuted while trying to pluck some mangos, today, along Enugu Road, Nsukka, Enugu State.

It was gathered that the man had reached to pluck a mango with an iron rod but the rod made contact with a high tension wire. He was, however, electrocuted and fell immediately from the tree.

