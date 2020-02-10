Officers of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 50-year-old man, Kayode Oladehinde, for defiling his 13-year-old stepdaughter in Olope Street, Ogijo area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested, yesterday, following a report from the victim’s mother.

She lodged a complaint that her daughter informed her on February 4, 2020, that the suspect, who is her current husband has been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her, as a result of which she got pregnant.

Oyeyemi said: “She stated further that the suspect, having realised that the victim is pregnant, gave her drug to abort the pregnancy, which led to her bleeding profusely.

On interrogation, the suspect, who was dumbfounded when confronted by his wife, only pleaded for forgiveness from his wife and the victim, his stepdaughter.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

