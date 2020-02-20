52-year-old Robert Lee Noye was arrested Monday and charged with harassment and false imprisonment after allegedly kidnapping a racist woman and forcing her to watch a 9-hour miniseries about slavery.

He allegedly forced the woman to sit with him and watch “Roots,” a historical series that covers slavery in the U.S through the post-Civil War era, “so she could better understand her racism.”

When his captive tried to move, Noye ordered her to remain seated and watch the movie with him or he would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago

