The police in Bayelsa State have arrested a 30-year-old man, Monday Uwem, for allegedly killing his 26-year-old wife, Blessing Menaboo, at Aparama Fishing Camp, Akassa.

Uwem allegedly murdered his wife and buried her remains in a shallow grave he dug in their kitchen for allegedly dumping for another man due to his “bad” character

Neighbours were said to have uncovered the crime, apprehended the man and handed him over to the police.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Butswat Asinim, confirmed the development saying the suspect confessed to the crime.

