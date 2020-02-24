A man has confessed to raping boys who are between the ages of 10 and 14 years in Awka, Anambra State.

According to the police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, the man, who hails from Cross River State, he blamed his actions on demons.

Mr Haruna said: “On February 21 at about 3:27pm, following a tip-off, police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Emmanuel Bassey aged 38 years from Abi LGA of Cross Rivers State but resides at Ngozika Housing Estates, Awka.

“Suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions. Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.”

Mr Haruna noted that the scene of the crime was visited by police detectives and the six victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

