One John Cornelius has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend, Stephen Emmanuel-Tarfa’s 4-year-old son, David, to death in Yola, Adamawa State.

The duo used to be besties for years but grew apart over the years, only for the suspect to suddenly resurface on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, and ask to be allowed to pass the night at his friend’s house.

Cornelius, however, extended his stay till Thursday night and Stephen reluctantly allowed him to sleep over because he was showing signs of being suicidal.

It was gathered that tragedy struck on that Thursday night as the visitor brought out a knife and stabbed David several times in the neck before his dad could intervene.

The boy later died at the Peace Hospital while the suspect was apprehended as handed over to the police who are currently investigating the motive behind his action.

