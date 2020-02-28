The young man who attempted to commit suicide along the third mainland bridge in Lagos is said to be a 28-years-old Princewill David. A resident of Tajudeen Balogun street in Moshalash area of Igando, a suburb of Lagos where he trades in currency exchange.

According to the police, the victim explained that he took the step simply because his girlfriend who he has engaged in a long-term relationship with declared that she is no longer interested.

The Lagos state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana explained that the victim is presently undergoing medical attention while an investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

