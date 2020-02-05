Odion Ighalo Manchester United’s latest acquisition, has revealed that he never saw himself joining the prestigious club and he is ready for the challenge that comes with it.

He made this known in an interview which was posted via the Manchester United Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Ighalo said he never thought the dream move was going to happen. He has however said, he will live up to the billing.

Talking about his admiration for the club as a child, Ighalo stated;

” When we were young back then in Nigeria we used to watch the Premier League on TV and all that; when the likes of Andy Cole and Dwight York used to play, people used to support Man United. I developed that love since all my siblings were Man United fans and watching the game back home,” Ighalo revealed.

He also stated that he was in no way downplaying the immense pressure that comes with signing for a club like Manchester United

” I am very happy to be here and it is going to be a big and good challenge during my career.”

Odion Ighalo’s signing comes after an injury blow to Marcus Rashford and the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter -Milan on permanent and loan deals respectively.

The necessity for additional firepower has been further emphasized by Manchester United’s three consecutive Premier League matches without a goal.

