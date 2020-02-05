A self acclaimed wiseman has advised men to discuss their plans with their mothers or sisters, rather than with their wives, if they want to succeed.

Giving men his recipe for success, Maduakor Wiseman wrote on Facebook: “Men only if we stop discussing our plans with our wife and start discussing with our mum and sisters should we have a successful future.”

“You see mothers and sisters give better advice than our wives,97% of our wives are threat to our destiny.