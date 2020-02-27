An ancient bronze sculpture intercepted by customs agents was returned to Nigeria by the Mexican Government on Tuesday.

It was seized at Mexico City airport as its buyer tried to bring it into the country.

The sculpture, from the 6th century Ile-Ife, shows a man wearing woven pants and a hat, sitting with his legs crossed and holding an instrument.

Specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History determined that it was a piece of Yoruba origin. It was also determined that it had been illegally exported.

According to the Government of Mexico official website, the customs authorities of the International Airport of Mexico City detected it when its buyer tried to introduce it to the country.

