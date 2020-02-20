Mrs Daibo, mother of Toju Davies Daibo, the Unilag graduate that allegedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday, February 15, 2020, has broken her silence.

In an interview with ChannelsTV, the mom asked the Lagos State government to help bring back her son.

The 22-year-old deceased allegedly jumped into the lagoon from the bridge inward Adeniji Adele, after alighting from an Uber, complaining of stomach issues.

Mrs Daibo said Toju had no history of depression or drug use; he had just finished studying quantity survey from the University of Lagos and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.

She appealed to the government to find her son and provide answers as to what happened to him.

