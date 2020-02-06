A housewife, Mrs Fatimah Jimoh, on Thursday prayed an Area Court in Ilorin to grant her request for divorce from her husband of eight years, Amosa, on grounds that he hits her and does not provide money for food.

The petitioner, alleged that her husband beats her for no just reason.

“My husband beats me every time. Every argument will prompt him to beat me.

” He does not provide money for feeding. He is not taking care of me and the children. He is not playing his fatherly role as expected, ‘ she told the court.

She also prayed the court to grant her custody of the four children and sought for an order of court

compelling Amosa to pay N20,000 monthly as feeding allowance for the children.

The defendant was absent from court to respond to the allegation.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, however adjourned the case untill March 25, for continuation of hearing and for the defendant to appear in court.

