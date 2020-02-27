A mother of four, Ramota Ibrahim on Thursday prayed an Area court in Ilorin to dissolve her 15-year-old marriage to husband Abdulraheem Soliu, on grounds that he was irresponsible and does not provide for his children.

Ibrahim, who resides in Ojagboro,Ilorin, told the court that Soliu does not provide food for his children and he maltreats them.

”We got married in 2005 and we have four children.

”My children and I have endured hardship and hunger in the house. He left everything for me to do.

” I have been the one running up and down to ensure my children survive. He is just a father in words not action.

” My Lord, I want an end to this marriage because I cannot cope anymore. My children and I cannot die of hunger,” she said.

She prayed the court to also grant her the custody of their four children.

The petitioner also sought an order of the court to compel Soliu to be pay her N20,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children.

Soliu, who did not object to the prayer for dissolution of the marriage, said that she was free to go.

He objected to the prayer of the petitioner for custody of the four children, and said that he want his children under his watch.

“My Lord, I cannot afford N20,000 for now. Things are very tight for me,” he said.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, granted the prayer of the petitioner and dissolved their marriage.

Aliyu who issued a certificate of divorce to both parties, adjourned hearing in the custody case and feeding allowance until April 8 for continuation of hearing.

