Chairman of Pinnacle communications limited and foremost philanthropist, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, has died.

Family members at the National Hospital Abuja where he died said the golf icon passed away early this morning.

Sir Omoluwa’s Pinnacle Communication has been the leading supplier of the multi bullion naira equipments for actualisation of the country’s digital switchover project.

The pioneer projects he delivered in Abuja and Ilorin were commissioned years ago by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Before his death, the deceased stood trial on seven counts on the N 2.5 billion fraud case which involved the NBC, ICPC among others.

