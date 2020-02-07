Four members of the National Youth Service Corps scheme, representing thousands of others, today, visited President Buhari to thank him over the recent increase in their monthly allowances from N19,800 to N33,000.

The NYSC members were led to the State House by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu .

“The implementation in January, when we least expected it brought tears of joy to us as we had doubts of the promises earlier made. You have demonstrated that you are a loving and caring father committed to the welfare of his children,” a spokesman for the corps members said.

The corps members, Amina Umar Bello, Agatha Nwakego Aniobi Yinka Olayinka Kolawole and Tim Abasiandikan Udo reiterated their commitment to do their best during their period in the scheme.

“The increase is a wake-up call to us to show more commitment to the affairs of our fatherland. We are great stakeholders in our collective determination of building a prosperous and united Nigeria, the future belongs to us,” they added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

